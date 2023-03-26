Apple iOS 16.4: New Emojis List

By: Tito Chapman (Content Creator)
In iOS 16.4, new emojis added with Unicode 15.0 are included and I am presently using them.
There are 21 new symbols – 31 if you include the differences in skin tone – are the first new emoji characters in more than a year, and feature hearts, animals, food, and other images.
Here’s the full list of new emojis:
- Heart: Blue, pink, gray
- Smiley: Shaking face
- Gesture: Rightwards and leftwards pushing hand with 5 skin tones each
- Animals: Donkey, moose, goose, wing, jellyfish
- Nature: Hyacinth, pea pod, ginger
- Items: Folding hand fan, hair pick, flute, maracas
- Symbols: Khanda, wireless