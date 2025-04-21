Antigua & Barbuda Triumph in LICB U19 Tournament 2025

By: Tito Chapman

Antigua and Barbuda, LICB U19 Men’s Champions

Antigua and Barbuda has been crowned champions of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) U19 Championship 2025, securing a decisive 33-run victory over hosts St Kitts in the final yesterday at Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

Electing to field first, St Kitts restricted Antigua to 188 all out in 49.1 overs.

Baptiste scores half-century

Jared Jno Baptiste starred with an unbeaten 51, alongside solid contributions from Tanez Francis (32)and debutant Vonde Bowers (28).

Tilokani bags three wickets

Kunal Tilokani was the pick of the bowlers for St Kitts, taking 3/21, while Caiden Francis bagged 2/29.

St Kitts in pursuit of 188, was off to a bad start, losing 4 wickets for 35 runs. However, a resilient 75-run stand between Lawshorn Bergan (39) and Kunal Tilokani (21) gave St Kitts hope.

Tongue bags four wickets

Mekaili Tongue turned the tide with a match-winning spell of 4/12 from 9 overs, including five maidens, dismantling the St Kitts team for 155 in 43 overs.

Antigua and Barbuda won by 33 runs

St. Maarten beats Nevis

St Maarten edged Nevis by two wickets at Conaree Cricket Ground.

Batting first, Nevis managed 154 in 40.2 overs, with Deshawn James (36) and Lyte Browne (27*) anchoring the innings. St Maarten chased it down in 44.4 overs. T’yanick Honore top scored with (48) while Devanand Singh contributed (40), with the latter forging a crucial 52-run stand with Chirag Aswani (58).

