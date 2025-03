The search for abducted 9 year old Chantel Crump has ended with the grim discovery of her lifeless body on a beach in the Weatherills area.

Chantel was abducted about 4 p.m. Wednesday on Number 2 George Street in Grays Farm, on her way home from school.

Two persons are presently in custody and a murder probe has been launched.

This is the country’s fourth homicide since the start of 2025.

