Breaking News

Another murder in Newtown: Man gunned down

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Police are investigating another murder just over 48 hours after the killing of 31-year-old Shaquille Chumney of East Street, Newtown. The latest fatal shooting occurred on John Street, Newtown on Wednesday night.

While details surrounding the fatal shooting are still emerging, law enforcement authorities confirmed that the shooting occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. on John Street, Newtown.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed up to press time. However, he has been described as a male of Hispanic descent.

This latest homicide marks the tenth murder for 2024.

Share this Article
Previous Article NIA keen to expedite drilling project to boost water supply on Nevis
Next Article Mikyle Louis Impressive Form Continues: Scores Third Hundred
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy