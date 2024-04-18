Another murder in Newtown: Man gunned down

Police are investigating another murder just over 48 hours after the killing of 31-year-old Shaquille Chumney of East Street, Newtown. The latest fatal shooting occurred on John Street, Newtown on Wednesday night.

While details surrounding the fatal shooting are still emerging, law enforcement authorities confirmed that the shooting occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. on John Street, Newtown.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed up to press time. However, he has been described as a male of Hispanic descent.

This latest homicide marks the tenth murder for 2024.