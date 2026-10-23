Another Movie Filmed in Nevis Heads to US Theatres

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 23, 2026)- Nevis continues to strengthen its reputation as a destination for international film production, with the release of the trailer for Apples & Airplanes, a romantic comedy filmed on the island and scheduled to reach theatres in the United States beginning in November.



The film is the latest production to showcase Nevis on screen, featuring a number of the island’s iconic locations as well as lesser-known scenic spots. Its upcoming theatrical release presents another opportunity to promote Nevis internationally while demonstrating the potential of the film industry to support tourism, local businesses and economic development.



Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, said the release reflects the progress being made towards the Nevis Island Administration’s vision of developing a film industry on the island.



“During the Covid 19 pandemic the NIA set about creating a film industry from the ground up in Nevis. We continue to pursue that objective and this movie hitting theatres soon in the United States is further evidence that the vision of our government being realized.”



The Premier noted that film productions also provide opportunities to expand Nevis’ international visibility and create benefits for the local community.



“Each film production provides an opportunity to introduce Nevis to new audiences around the world, showcasing the island’s distinctive character and creating valuable exposure beyond traditional tourism marketing. As more productions choose Nevis, we see opportunities to build local capacity, engage Nevisian talent and support local businesses.”



Apples & Airplanes is directed by Camilo Diaz Caro and written by Sarafina King, who also stars alongside Jake Lockett and Dominic Burgess. The film is scheduled to premiere at a theatre in Los Angeles on November 11, 2026, before beginning a wider theatrical run across the United States from January through March 2027, with screenings planned in several states.



The upcoming release follows other major productions filmed on the island, including Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You, a Lifetime movie scheduled to premiere in Fall 2026 as part of the network’s Love of a Lifetime slate. Starring award-winning actor Taye Diggs, the production was filmed entirely on location in Nevis and features the island’s secluded beaches, historic estates and lush volcanic landscapes.



Together, these and a number of previous productions are helping to raise Nevis’ profile as a location for international filmmaking, placing the island before wider audiences and reinforcing its appeal as a distinctive Caribbean destination.



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