Another Fatal Accident In St Kitts: Passenger Bus and Private Vehicle Collide

By: T. Chapman

Another Fatal Accident……

An early morning vehicular accident involving a passenger bus and a jeep has sent shockwaves across St Kitts and Nevis.

Multiple Emergency Response personnel were on the Island Main Road in New Guinea, St Kitts, near Brimstone Hill, where a serious accident occurred, claiming the lives of three individuals.

Two female occupants from the passenger bus and a male occupant from the car were killed.

According to reports, a passenger bus and a private vehicle collided.

Multiple passengers were evicted from the passenger bus.

Mutiple individuals were transported to the hospital.

This latest tragedy occurred just days after two young individuals lost their lives in another accident on the FT Williams Highway.

More details on this tragic accident as information becomes available.

