Aniyah Fagan Charged For Cannabis and Methamphetamine Importation

Aniyah Fagan of Buckley’s Courtyard, Bassetere, St. Kitts, has been charged with seven (7) offences by the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, namely: 

  1. Importation of Cannabis
  2. Importation of Methamphetamine (“Ecstacy”)
  3. Importation of Cannabis in a Manner Intended to Deceive a Custom Officer
  4. Importation of Methamphetamine (“Ecstacy”) to Deceive Custom Officer
  5. Importation of Restricted Goods to Wit Cannabis and Knowingly attempting to Fraudulently Evade a Custom Officer
  6. Importation of Methamphetamine (“Ecstacy”) and Knowingly Attempting to Fraudulently Evade a Custom Officer
  7. Submitting False Documents.

The offences were committed on March 20th, 2025, at Bird Rock. Ms Fagan was charged at the Basseterre Police Station on March 27th, 2025.

