The Royal Anguilla Police Force has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of a 55-year-old male visitor’s death, which occurred following a drowning incident at Crocus Bay on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Shortly after midday, the police received a report regarding a male individual experiencing distress in the water near Da’Vida restaurant. He was subsequently brought ashore, where bystanders administered CPR.

Emergency medical services arrived on the scene and transported the patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where the medical team continued resuscitation efforts.

Despite extensive resuscitation efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased at 5:12 p.m.

Initial reports state that the deceased, a Costa Rican national who had arrived in Anguilla from St. Martin for a day trip, lost consciousness while freediving and was later found floating in the water.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

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