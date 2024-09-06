Anguilla and Dominica Crowned Champions at ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championships

Basseterre, St. Kitts. September 1, 2024 – Anguilla and the Commonwealth of Dominica claimed top honors in the female and male categories, respectively, of the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Under 21 Beach Volleyball Championships, whichconcluded on September 1, 2024.

Team Dominica – 2024 Male Champions

The Championships, held over three action-packed days from August 30 to September 1, were preparatory tournaments for qualification to the FIVB U21 World Beach Volleyball Championships, scheduled to be held in Georgia in July 2025. The best beach volleyball talents from across the Eastern Caribbean and Bermuda region were showcased.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Sport et al., Hon. Samal Duggins, alongside officials from the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) and the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, were on hand to crown the new champions. Joining them on the podium was special guest Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, underscoring the regional appeal of the Championships.

In a thrilling final, Anguilla defeated St. Lucia to capture the gold in the female category, while Dominica triumphed over host St. Kitts and Nevis to secure victory in the male bracket.

The bronze medals were awarded to Bermuda and Antigua and Barbuda. Bermuda secured third place in the female category after Antigua and Barbuda forfeited, while Antigua and Barbuda defeated Grenada to claim the bronze in the male bracket.

The crowning of the champions marked the conclusion of the tournament, which saw participation from 13 teams representing 11 countries. ECVA President Glenn Quinlan, in his closing remarks, expressed optimism that the competition would inspire even greater interest in beach volleyball throughout the region. He extended his gratitude to the many partners and sponsors who contributed to the tournament’s success and announced that the end of this year’s event signals the formal beginning of plans for next year, with St. Kitts and Nevis once again set to host.

As the region’s top young athletes return home, focus increases on preparing for the FIVB U21 World Beach Volleyball Championships.