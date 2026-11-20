Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 20, 2026 (SKNIS): Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken another step towards strengthening regional air connectivity with the official launch of Anguilla Air Services’ (AAS) new direct air service between St. Barths and Saint Kitts.

The launch ceremony was held on November 20, 2026, at the Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport, marking a further expansion of the airline’s operations in the Federation, following the commencement of scheduled service between Anguilla and Saint Kitts on November 21, 2025.

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, welcomed the development, describing the introduction of the new route as a strong vote of confidence in Saint Kitts and Nevis and the potential of its tourism industry.

“An airline does not return to add a second route on a whim. It comes back because the first one worked. Passengers used it, the partnership was sound, and it sees a future here,” PS Wharton stated.

She noted that improved regional connectivity is essential to making travel between neighbouring Caribbean islands easier, more accessible and competitive. She also highlighted the opportunities the new service presents for attracting visitors from St. Barths, a market with considerable tourism potential.

Also addressing the ceremony was Ivan Connor, Marketing Consultant for Anguilla Air Services, who described the occasion as one of the proudest milestones in the airline’s 20-year history.

Connor highlighted the significance of the airline’s designation as a national air carrier of Saint Kitts and Nevis under the CARICOM Multilateral Air Services Agreement and the Air Services Agreement between France and Saint Kitts and Nevis. This designation authorises the airline to operate commercial services between the Federation and French territories, including St. Barths and St. Martin.

He further explained that the airline’s presence in the global distribution system will allow travel agents and tour operators in major international markets, including New York, London, Paris and Toronto, to access and book flights to and from Saint Kitts and St. Barths.

“Together, our islands are not competitors; we are a collection,” Connor said, emphasising that improved connectivity can generate greater opportunities for tourism, commerce and regional cooperation.

Friday’s launch represents another positive development in Saint Kitts and Nevis’ efforts to strengthen its position as a regional travel hub, deepen Caribbean partnerships and expand access to important tourism markets.

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