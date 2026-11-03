ANDRE COLEY TO LEAD WEST INDIES WOMEN AS SHANE DIETZ CONCLUDES SERVICE

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that West Indies Women Head Coach Shane Deitz concluded his service with the organization at the end of October 2026, following three years in the role, as he prepares to pursue a new opportunity. The transition has been mutually agreed.

Former West Indies Men’s Test Head Coach Andre Coley will lead the women’s team on an interim basis for the upcoming series against Pakistan, working alongside the existing support staff. Coley remains a valued member of the wider West Indies cricket coaching system and has continued to contribute through engagements within the High-Performance Programme, including last year’s West Indies Men’s A-Team engagement. His experience across the West Indies cricket system will support continuity as the team prepares for Pakistan.

Under Deitz, West Indies Women reached the semi-finals of consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, an achievement that reflects the team’s progress during his tenure.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said: “Shane took this team to two World Cup semi-finals in a row, and that is now the standard this group holds itself to. We thank him for it. He told us of his plans, and we agreed together that a clean handover now was best for the team. Andre brings valuable experience from across West Indies cricket system, including last year’s Men’s A-Team engagement. We appreciate his willingness to take on this assignment and ensure that preparation for Pakistan carries on without interruption.”

Reflecting on his time with the organisation, Deitz said: “I look back on a successful three years, and I want to thank the players, the staff, and Cricket West Indies for their support. I wish the team every success.”

CWI will provide further updates on the team’s leadership in due course.

-ENDS-

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