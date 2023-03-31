Anchor is now Spotify for Podcasters
Technology

Anchor is now Spotify for Podcasters

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: T. Chapman (Content Creator)

Mind A Bobble Podcast is Still Available on all main stream podcast sites

Anchor is now Spotify for Podcasters and the experience thus far is very user friendly.

The new Spotify for Podcasters will serve as the foundation for building a more vibrant, more interactive experience around podcasts.

The new look is refreshing, a new logo and colour changes. The show’s content, RSS distribution, and monetization are the same.

Here’s what’s different in Spotify for Podcasters:

A New web dashboard
Analytics at a glance, along with the latest updates from Spotify.

A Listener engagement tab
A new interact page lets you create Q&A and polls to manage listener feedback on Spotify.

Video podcasts
Podcasters can now upload video to Spotify with automatic audio distribution to other platforms.

