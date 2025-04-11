Breaking News

AMMUNITION CONTRABAND RECOVERED IN CONAREE

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
AMMOCONTRABANDFIND APR.6.2025 00

On April 6th, 2025, officers from the Special Services Unit (SSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) recovered ammunition contraband inConaree, St. Kitts.

Acting on information received, the officers executed a search on a vacant lot in the area. The search led to the recovery of nineteen (19) assorted rounds of ammunition. The cache comprised of six (6) .45mm rounds, eight (8) .38 Special, and five (5) .25mmrounds. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and the contraband was taken intocustody. No one has yet been held accountable for the find.

If anyone has any information relevant to this or any other ongoing investigation, theRSCNPF encourages you to contact the nearest Police station. The cooperation of the community is a crucial element in the pursuit of justice.

— 30 —

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article YouthCricket 20250411 070801 0000 Nine SKN youth Cricketers Named in Leewards Islands U15 14 member Squad
Next Article CANNABISCONTRABANDFIND APR.6.2025 0028129 POLICE RECOVER CANNABIS CONTRABAND AT SOUTHEAST PENINSULA
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy