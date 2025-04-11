AMMUNITION CONTRABAND RECOVERED IN CONAREE

On April 6th, 2025, officers from the Special Services Unit (SSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) recovered ammunition contraband inConaree, St. Kitts.

Acting on information received, the officers executed a search on a vacant lot in the area. The search led to the recovery of nineteen (19) assorted rounds of ammunition. The cache comprised of six (6) .45mm rounds, eight (8) .38 Special, and five (5) .25mmrounds. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and the contraband was taken intocustody. No one has yet been held accountable for the find.

If anyone has any information relevant to this or any other ongoing investigation, theRSCNPF encourages you to contact the nearest Police station. The cooperation of the community is a crucial element in the pursuit of justice.

