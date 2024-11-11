American Airlines Resumes Expanded Airlift for St. Kitts, Boosting Connectivity in 2024 and 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts (11 November 2024) — In a significant boost to St. Kitts’ tourism industry, American Airlines has announced the resumption of its expanded flight service, providing enhanced connectivity between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB). This move strengthens the island’s accessibility, supporting its position as a premier Caribbean destination.



For 2024, American will operate two flights per daybetween Miami and St. Kitts on the following dates:

On Saturdays: December 7 and 14

December 19-31

In 2025, American will continue offering two daily flights between:

January 1 – April 3

– On Saturdays: April 5 – August 30

American will deploy Boeing 737-800 aircraft, offering 16 Business Class seats and Airbus A321 aircraft, with 20 Business Class seats.



In addition to flights to Miami, American will also continue to operate existing Saturday service from St. Kitts to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) serving New York City.



“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with American Airlines, which demonstrates their confidence in St. Kitts as a premier destination. This expanded flight schedule aligns perfectly with our efforts to increase visitor arrivals and boost our tourism economy,” said Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “With enhanced airlift, we can welcome more travelers, offering them the unique opportunity to experience both the tranquility and adventure that St. Kitts has to offer. Our collaboration with airline partners is essential for improving connectivity and ensuring that every visitor enjoys a seamless and unforgettable travel experience.”



“American has a commitment with St. Kitts of more than 25 years and we are proud to serve as the largest U.S. airline operating in the island with service from our hubs in Miami, Charlotte and New York-JFK,” said José María Giraldo, Managing Director for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. “This winter, we are excited to strengthen our connectivity between St. Kitts and American’s largest international gateway at Miami International Airport, increasing our seasonal operation by 40% when compared to the previous year.”



St. Kitts looks forward to welcoming even more visitors to discover the unique charm and vibrant culture of the destination through this enhanced airlift service.



