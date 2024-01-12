Ambassador Roger F. Nyhus Arrives in Barbados

Ambassador Roger Nyhus arrived in Barbados on Thursday, January 11, 2024, following his appointment by President Joe Biden in September 2022 and unanimous confirmation by the U.S. Senate in November 2023 to serve as the Ambassador to Barbados, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Nyhus said, “I am humbled and incredibly honored to serve President Biden, our country and the American people as U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. I look forward to bringing my Washington State and Chinook Indian Nation values to this new role and partnering closely with the seven dynamic independent nations of the Eastern Caribbean on addressing climate change, enhancing regional security and promoting economic prosperity.”

Prior to assuming his position in Barbados Ambassador Nyhus built his career promoting American companies in sectors relevant to the Eastern Caribbean, including sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health and health care, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood and the arts. Previously, he served as founder and CEO of Nyhus Communications, a Seattle-based strategic communications, advocacy and marketing consultancy.

In this role, Ambassador Nyhus served as an adviser to business and government leaders around the world, including CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Ambassador Nyhus grew up in Westport, Washington, a small fishing village on the Pacific Ocean. He is an enrolled member of the Chinook Indian Nation, and his personal passions include championing wildlife conservation and the arts.

