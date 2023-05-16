AKEEM SAGE ARRESTED & CHARGED WITH ROBBERY

Akeem Sage of Central Fiennes Avenue, McKnight, has been arrested and charged with the offence of Robbery. The criminal act in focus was committed on April 29th, 2023. He was charged following the execution of a search warrant on his home on May 12th, 2023. The warrant permitted the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) to search Mr. Sage’s home and its immediate environs for weapons, illegal drugs, and other items suspected of being used in the commission of a crime.

The search of his home resulted in the discovery of one (1) Smith & Wesson revolver handgun whose barrel contained five (5) .32 calibre rounds of live ammunition. The search was extended to an abandoned building adjacent to Mr. Sage’s home. This search resulted in the finding of one (1) “Jansport” backpack along with a mask and other articles of clothing. These and other evidential items were collected by the Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF. The general public will be appropriately updated as the investigation progresses.