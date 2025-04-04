AKEELA BROWNE, RECIPIENT OF 2024 JOSHUA OBADIAH WILLIAMS AWARD, HAILED AS AN EXCEPTIONAL STRAIGHT-A STUDENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts: Ms. Akeela Browne, the most outstanding 2024 graduate from the Division of Teacher Education at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), has been hailed as an exceptional straight-A student who has left an indelible mark on her lecturers and classmates, culminating in her acceptance of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Award for Teacher Education excellence on the Award’s 30th anniversary.

The award ceremony, held on Tuesday, 1st April 2025, in the Poinciana Conference Room at the CFBC main campus, was attended by Interim President Dr. Moyia Rowtham, Acting Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Ms. Wanda Hughes, Senior Lecturers, students from the Division of Teacher Education, the Williams family, Ms. Browne’s family, and some of her preschoolers.

Dr. Joycelyn Archibald-Pennyfeather, Dean of the Division of Teacher Education, bestowed glowing commendation upon Ms. Browne.

“You have risen above challenges and soared to new heights. Your dedication and perseverance shine brilliantly, illuminating the path of excellence you have carved—a path that epitomises your strength and your resilience—a path to success. It didn’t matter the heaps of assignments—and we know how that goes—you rarely murmured, you determined your fate,” Dr. Archibald-Pennyfeather said. “Ms. Browne continue to be an excellent asset in the field of education; continue to strive as much as you can for that excellence.”

In accepting the 5000 XCD award, Ms. Browne said she was deeply grateful.

“I stand here today incredibly grateful and extremely proud to receive this award. What makes this honour so much sweeter is that I did not set out to win an award, I just went to college to do my best in every assignment, every discussion, every lesson learned—that was my aim, so through hard work, perseverance and a commitment to excellence, I have been blessed, and I received all A’s throughout college, but I could not do this by myself. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the saying that it takes a village, and I am fortunate to

have had my own village, the best village,” she said.

Victor Williams, son of Dr. Joshua Obadiah Williams—an esteemed educator, philosopher, poet, disciplinarian, and humanitarian—remarked that his father’s legacy endures through the award, now in its 30th year.

“Thirty years is a long time for us to contribute, but I believe it is necessary for us to pass on what is happening because we grew up with Obadiah always reaching out to us. He was not the typical teacher. He taught you how to live and he taught you for life. The truth is I am because he was and so everything I do has to extend to the people around me,” Mr. Williams said.

He said that the Joshua Obadiah Williams Award has expanded over the years to include four students from the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux, two students from the Deane Glasford Primary School in St. Peter’s among other initiatives that amount in the vicinity of 80,000 XCD.

Ms. Browne, daughter of Kayevonne Connor and Earl Dorset from the community of St. Paul’s, demonstrated her academic brilliance early on by graduating as the top girl from St. Paul’s Primary School in 2002. This accomplishment led her to Charles E. Mills Secondary School (formerly Sandy Point High School), where her exceptional intellect earned her the title of valedictorian in 2007.

After earning an Associate’s Degree in Humanities from the CFBC and working in accounting for eight years, Ms. Browne’s career path shifted in 2018 when a preschool reading session reignited her passion for teaching. She left her accounting job, attended a prospective teachers’ workshop, and began teaching at Verchilds High School before transferring to preschool to make a foundational impact. Encountering students with special needs inspired her to enroll in the Teacher Education Programme, where her dedication and passion for learning led her to excel. Currently, she teaches at the Newton Ground Day Care Centre and tutors in the evenings, with aspirations to further her education in Early Childhood and Special Education.

