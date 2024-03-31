Akanye Samuel-Francis Wins Silver in 400mh at CARIFTA 2024

Akanye Samuel-Francis is now a two time CARIFTA medalist. Samuel-Francis won silver in the Male Under 17 400m hurdles on Sunday evening, March 31.

Last year, Samuel-Francis won gold in the same event at CARIFTA 2023 in the Bahamas with a time of 54.14 seconds. This year, he ran a personal best of 52.88 seconds behind Robert Miller of Jamaica who set a new record in the event, 52.19.

Samuel-Francis is the second athlete for Team Unstoppable SKN to capture a medal at the 51st CARIFTA Games.

Jaheem Clarke won the first medal for St Kitts and Nevis in Javelin.

Akanye Samuel-Francis will be participating in the Under 17 Male 110m hurdles semi-finals slated for 9:30 a.m. on Monday April 01.