Akanye Samuel Francis Strikes First Gold For St Kitts and Nevis
Breaking NewsSports

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Kittitian Akanye Samuel-Francis has secured St. Kitts and Nevis’ first gold medal at the 50th Carfita Games today in Nassau, Bahamas.

In a time of 54.14 Samuel-Francis captured gold in the U20 Males 400m hurdles.

Not expecting gold but confident he would place, Samuel-Francis said in a post interview..

I did me best and I did wha a had to do.

Akanye Samuel-Francis

Deandre Gayle of the Jamaica was second with 55.10, while Gayle’s teammate, Demarco Bennett, secured the bronze with 55.27.

Akanye’s success has been acknowledged by Minister of Sports, Hon. Samal Duggins, who extended congratulations via his Facebook handle.

