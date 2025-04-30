AIRLIFT CONTINUES TO SOAR IN SAINT KITTS WITH 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 30, 2025 (SKNIS): The resilience of Saint Kitts’ tourism product, strengthened by effective marketing and strategic networking, continues to resonate with regional and international travellers as reflected by growth figures shared for the first quarter of 2025.



At a press conference on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, featuring Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, it was reported that during the period January to March 2025, airlift figures totalled 46,641. This compares favourably to the 40,476 recorded during the same period one year ago, representing an increase of 15 percent. Airlift passengers also increased during peak season. During the six-month period, November 2018 to March 2019, there were 77,000 airlift passengers. Over the same period, November 2023 to March 2024, the figures stood at 68,170 as the post-COVID-19 recovery continued. In November 2024 to March 2025, there were 78,077 airlift travellers, exceeding pre-pandemic figures.



“Building on this momentum, during February this year, the team and I travelled to Routes America in Nassau, Bahamas, where we discussed critical plans for route expansion and new route development,” the tourism minister stated.



Minister Henderson added that airline partners have expressed satisfaction with the number of bookings to the destination, which exceeds an average load factor of 70 percent. It’s a clear indication that Saint Kitts is not only on the radar but is a preferred choice, Honourable Henderson added. The increase in airlift has led to a rise in stay-over visitors. Hotels reported that there was an average of over 70 percent occupancy rate for the first quarter of 2025.



The positive trend is expected to continue in the second quarter of 2025, largely influenced by the widely anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival in June and a series of international cricket matches.

-30-

Related