Air Canada to Suspend Flights to Caribbean, Mexico from Jan. 31

St. Kitts and Nevis has joined a growing list of destinations that Air Canada is temporarily suspending flights to, due to the increasing number of positive cases of the Coronavirus.

Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant confirmed late this afternoon (Jan. 3) that the airline would suspend flights beginning January 31st.

In a statement, Grant said this was relayed via communication to multiple destinations, following the discovery of the Omicron Variant.

The service will be suspended for a 90-day period from January 31.

In a brief statement, the airline said:

The decision, designed to achieve an orderly reduction in service and minimise customer impact, was taken in collaboration with the Government of Canada.

This move comes weeks after the Canadian government advised residents and nationals to refrain from travelling internationally due to the presence of the highly infectious omicron variant of coronavirus in many countries.

Passengers, who are affected by the cancellation, will receive an Air Canada Travel Voucher or Aeroplan points, with a 65 per cent bonus, in accordance with the company’s Refund and Cancellation Policy.