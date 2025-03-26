Afro-Caribbean Investment Potential Spotlighted as PM Drew Opens AACIS 2025

Abuja, Nigeria, March 25, 2025 (PMO) — Day One of the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS 2025), held under the theme “Bridging Continents: Africa and the Caribbean – A Partnership for Prosperity,” commenced on March 25 in Abuja, Nigeria, with an inspiring keynote address and official declaration of summit opening by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

The opening day featured remarks from other esteemed leaders, including former President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, and other high-level African and Caribbean officials. However, the highlight of the morning was the dynamic and passionate keynote address from Prime Minister Drew, who called for a new era of solidarity, investment, and innovation between Africa and the Caribbean.

The energy and momentum continued with a presentation by Hon. Mark Brantley, who delivered a rousing update on the St. Kitts and Nevis Island Climate Enhancement Project (SKNICE). His remarks placed a spotlight on the Federation’s leadership in the field of renewable energy, particularly through its geothermal initiatives, and the role these developments can play in securing climate resilience and energy independence in the region.

The summit will continue over the next two days, with a packed agenda of high-level presentations and panel discussions focused on critical areas of mutual interest.

