Acting Prime Minister Hanley Leads St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation to 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 21, 2026 (PMO) – Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has led the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ delegation to New York for the Eighty-First Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), reaffirming the Federation’s commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation and the advancement of its national development priorities on the global stage.



The 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly officially opened on September 8, 2026, with the high-level General Debate scheduled to commence on September 22 at United Nations Headquarters in New York.



The annual gathering brings together Heads of State and Government, foreign ministers and other high-level representatives from across the world to deliberate on pressing global challenges and identify opportunities for collective action.



St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation provides an important platform for the Federation to advance its national interests and contribute to international discussions on issues of particular relevance to Small Island Developing States (SIDS), including climate change, sustainable development, energy security, economic resilience and access to development financing.



The Federation’s delegation will also have opportunities to engage with international partners and participate in high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral and multilateral relationships, advancing shared development objectives and promoting greater recognition of the unique circumstances and vulnerabilities of small island nations.



As a small island developing state, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advocate for a more responsive and inclusive international system that recognises the disproportionate impact of global challenges on vulnerable countries and supports their efforts to build sustainable and resilient economies.



Through its representation at UNGA 81, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues its engagement in international diplomacy, ensuring that the Federation’s perspectives, priorities, and interests are represented in discussions shaping the global development agenda.



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