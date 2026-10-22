ACTING PRIME MINISTER HANLEY CALLS FOR GREATER ACCOUNTABILITY AND RESULTS IN BUDGET 2027

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 21, 2026 (SKNIS): Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has called for greater accountability, disciplined public spending and improved service delivery as the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis prepares the 2027 National Budget.

Delivering the keynote address at the Budget 2027 National Forum on October 20, Dr. Hanley acknowledged the progress made over the past four years, while emphasising that continued attention must be given to families requiring support, services needing improvement and projects requiring more effective implementation.

“People are entitled to expect results,” Dr. Hanley said. “They are entitled to ask when a project will be completed, whether a service will be reliable, and how an investment will improve their lives. …And as a government, we accept that responsibility.”

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Hanley stressed that public projects must be guided by credible budgets, effective supervision and realistic completion schedules. He also underscored the importance of maintaining completed infrastructure to ensure that investments continue to serve the public.

Dr. Hanley highlighted the need for careful revenue management, expenditure oversight and responsible allocation of resources, noting that every government commitment carries a cost.

“Good financial management protects our capacity to care for people,” he said, emphasising that fiscal discipline helps preserve essential services, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty.

He further noted that national development must translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives, including reliable water supplies, accessible healthcare, employment opportunities and meaningful support for households facing cost-of-living pressures.

The forum engaged representatives from the private sector, civil service, non-governmental organisations, student bodies and community groups in discussions intended to inform budgetary priorities.

Dr. Hanley encouraged participants to identify service gaps, propose investments that can generate local employment and recommend ways to improve efficiency and make better use of existing resources.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making disciplined choices, strengthening public accountability and ensuring that the 2027 Budget focuses on practical delivery and lasting results for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

-30-

Like this: Like Loading…

Related