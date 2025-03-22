“A WIN FOR TOURISM” – MINISTER HENDERSON PRAISES PASSAGE OF THE PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION BILL, 2025

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, March 21, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister with responsibility for Tourism, has lauded the passage of the Plastic Waste Reduction Bill, 2025, as a monumental victory for the tourism sector. She emphasiSed that as the country’s largest economic driver, the long-term success of the tourism industry is intrinsically tied to the preservation of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ pristine natural environment, free from the threats posed by plastic pollution.

During the National Assembly Sitting on March 21, 2025, Minister Henderson explained that plastic pollution poses a significant risk to the federation’s lush forests, scenic hiking trails, and historical sites—all of which are key attractions for visitors and crucial components of the country’s thriving tourism sector.

“Over 80 percent of marine litter happens to be plastic, and if left unchecked, it will continue to degrade our natural assets,” said Minister Henderson. “It will harm our coral reefs, continue to endanger our marine life including sea turtles, fish and our seabirds and it will degrade our pristine beaches that are essential to our overall tourism product.”

She further stressed the importance of safeguarding marine ecosystems to ensure that Saint Kitts remains a premier destination for divers and marine enthusiasts. The minister stated that Saint Kitts has been independently recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination for three consecutive years, “and we must continue to protect these precious resources to maintain this distinction.”

The tourism minister also highlighted that the Plastic Waste Reduction Bill, 2025, aligns with her ministry’s upcoming Tourism Climate Action Plan, set to launch by May 2025.

“The action plan prioritises a number of things, one being waste management—reducing plastic pollution at the source, starting with the passing of this very important piece of legislation. The Climate Action Plan also prioritises marine and coastal conservation, protecting our fragile coral reefs and marine biodiversity. The Climate Action Plan encourages eco-friendly visitor experiences, not only marine, but otherwise,” the minister reported.

Minister Henderson noted that the successful passage of the Plastic Waste Reduction Bill, 2025, strengthens the efforts of the Sustainable Destination Council (SDC), which has been advocating for the reduction of plastic pollution since 2017. She acknowledged the Council’s crucial role in addressing the environmental and economic challenges posed by plastic waste, underscoring the urgency of preserving the destination’s natural beauty and ensuring its continued success as a leading tourist destination.

With the passing of this Bill, Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken a significant step toward ensuring the long-term sustainability of its tourism sector, while protecting the natural resources that make the country so unique and appealing to visitors.

