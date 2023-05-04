A STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF ODETTE CAMPBELL

The Association of Caribbean Media Workers joins with our colleagues in Grenada in mourning the passing of Journalist, Odette Campbell.

Ms Campbell, who served the media in Grenada and the wider Caribbean over the decades, contributed immensely to the integration movement through her life-long passion, journalism.

The Caribbean has lost a great woman who has left an indelible mark on the region she loved and served so very well.

Though Odette rose to the position of General Manager of the Grenada Broadcasting Network, she never abandoned her media roots as a journalist and continued to produce content with both local and regional appeal.

Odette, the lady at the other end of the line with that infectious smile that pierced our various forms of communication, is no more. But her works live on not only in our memories but certainly in her works.

The Association of Caribbean Media Workers is deeply saddened at the passing of Ms Odette Campbell, a true integrationist through information. Our sincerest condolences to her fellow journalists in Grenada and the Caribbean as well as her family, relatives, friends and associates.