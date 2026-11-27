By: Alex Fox

With the proposed documents published, the most persistent claim against the project can finally be checked against the text.



On Thursday evening, Premier Mark Brantley announced that negotiations over the Destiny project had concluded. The proposed final text is now online for anyone to read, and the Assembly sits on Monday for the first reading of the bill, before adjourning to give the public more time to respond.

It’s closed a long year of negotiation. The application reached Basseterre on 29 January. On 1 July Prime Minister Drew wrote to the Premier setting out four issues his Cabinet regarded as federal business, and a meeting on 23 July produced what the federal statement called fundamental project changes. Those changes then went to an Independent Oversight Committee that included members of civil society.



The announcement revived the charge that has followed Destiny since it was first proposed: that it would become “a state within a state”, a private enclave beyond the reach of elected government. The phrase has travelled widely, across social media and the regional press, but with the text now published, it can now be tested.



Parliament’s law

Destiny is being advanced under the Special Sustainability Zones Authorisation Act, 2025, which the National Assembly passed on 11 August last year with the support of both sides of the House. Introducing it, Dr Drew was emphatic that “core sovereign powers stay with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. Full stop.”



Far from loosening control, the Act adds to it. An ordinary development on Nevis needs only the approval of the Nevis Island Administration. A Special Sustainability Zone must clear the Nevis Cabinet, the Federal Cabinet, the Nevis Island Assembly and the National Assembly. Any law specific to a zone on Nevis must first be enacted by both parliaments.



For a state within a state, Destiny has an unusual number of masters.

Who holds the keys

The Constitution applies inside the Zone in full, as it does in Charlestown or Basseterre. Crimes are defined by national law. The Director of Public Prosecutions may take over any prosecution, and the Commissioner of Police, Customs and Immigration keep their constitutional roles. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and the Privy Council retain their jurisdiction. National immigration checks apply at the Zone’s entry points, and Destiny has no power to grant citizenship or residence.



The Zone does have its own civil rules and administrative arrangements; that is what a Zone is for. When the Act passed, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley pointed to the Dubai International Financial Centre as a model. The Act also allows a zone to offer its own dispute-resolution services, and critics will rightly read those provisions closely. But the Zone’s rules ultimately sit beneath the Constitution, and none can change without the approval of both parliaments.



Nevis is in control

The agreement also reflects the constitutional division of responsibility between the island and the Federation. Under section 106 of the Constitution, development on Nevis is a matter for the Nevis Island Administration, a position Dr Drew has affirmed. Of Nevis land, he told reporters in July: “It is its land and it’s clear in the Constitution.” In line with that, the agreement cannot be terminated by the Federal Government without the written consent of the Nevis Island Administration.



What emerges is less a ‘gated enclave’ than a development that will bring prosperity to the island, bound by two governments, two parliaments and the courts of both. Dr Drew’s own test, set in July, was that “no agreement, and no development, will be permitted to displace the Constitution.” For a year, critics asked to see the text so that test could be applied. Now they can.

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