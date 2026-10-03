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A nation mourns teen after tragic circumstances

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Taiwan Day 2026

In a press statement issued today (Sep. 1), police said they are investigating a fatal incident at sea, which involved a 17-year-old male. 

Based on their initial investigation, approximately 3:30 PM, officers responding to a report in the Charlestown area of a male individual in the water a short distance from the shoreline along Samuel Hunkins Drive. Officers, with the assistance of two members of the public, retrieved the individual from the water. 

A. Aulder
Taiwan Day 2026
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The deceased has been identified as Arad Aulder, age sixteen (16), of Craddock Road, Nevis.


Efforts by members of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. 

An autopsy has been requested to formally establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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