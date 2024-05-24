A CONTAINER OF PLASTIC RECYCLABLES EXPORTED FROM NEVIS

On Tuesday May 21st, the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority shipped a container of plastic recyclables off the island at the port in Long Point, Nevis. The shipment is a historic one, and is part of St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project, spearheaded by the Taiwan Technical Mission and other allied agencies. Days prior to the container being loaded on the ship following a ceremony at the Sanitary Landfill in Nevis, Taiwan Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Michael Lin, lauded the significance of this milestone achievement. “We have collected more than 200, 000 pounds of recyclables. Most of them are plastics from both islands. Today we witnessthe first shipment of recyclables, which is a 40ft container(22,000 pounds), which is a milestone for this project,” the Ambassador said.

He assured that next phase of the recycling project will happen and may even expand in the coming months, which includes the collection of cardboards. “Phase two will extendfor another three years to collect more recyclables on St. Kits and Nevis. “It will keep this island clean…and attract more tourists to the island,” he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, also spoke to the importance of this project and plans to make it a sustainable thrust on both islands. “We couldn’t get here without serious attitude and behavioral change, demonstrated by our partnersin the ministry of education; parents, teachers and students, who helped us collect over 120,000 pounds of plastic bottles,” she said.

The container with recyclables being loaded on a ship to be exported from Nevis, at the port in Long Point on Tuesday May 21, 2024.

Premier Mark Brantley also highlighted the importance of this milestone achievement. “I don’t think the significance can be overstated. We are seeing today something that has never happened in our history and that is the island of Nevisshipping our plastic waste off the island for recycling,” he said, adding that the residents and citizens should be proud of this accomplishment. “This is a just such a remarkable day for the island as we talk about a sustainable island state; for me this is a tangible step forward in realizing that goal,” the premier said. The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority assured that a second container will be exported from Nevis shortly.