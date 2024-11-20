A Better Together Celebration with Digicel as Platinum Sponsor

The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) proudly announces Digicel as the Platinum Sponsor for Sugar Mas 53 and the Title Sponsor of the highly anticipated Soca Monarch Competition!

During a significant presentation, Ashma Chaseau, Digicel’s Marketing Executive, handed over their generous $50,000 contribution to Asquith Watson, Chair of the Soca Sub-Committee, reaffirming Digicel’s pivotal role in nurturing the spirit, creativity, and cultural richness of our National Carnival.

Digicel’s partnership embodies a shared vision to uplift and celebrate the immense talent within our small but mighty Federation. By supporting the Soca Monarch Competition, Digicel provides a vital platform for artists to showcase their voices, creativity, and energy to a global audience, highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving cultural excellence.

As the countdown begins, the SKNNCC invites everyone to experience a weekend of show-stopping performances and the undeniable magic of Sugar Mas 53. The Soca Monarch Competition promises to spotlight the Federation’s finest soca talent, driving the energy of this year’s Carnival to unprecedented heights. The upcoming Elimination Rounds are set to feature thrilling performances from 16 Power Soca and 16 Groovy Socacontenders competing for a coveted spot in the finals. Details are as follows:

● Friday, 22nd November – Power Soca Eliminations, featuring electrifying entertainment by the iconic Grand Masters Band

● Saturday, 23rd November – Groovy Soca Eliminations, with vibrant performances supported by the energetic Kollision Band

Both events will be hosted at Champions Bar, Port Zante, starting at 8 PM, and promise unforgettable nights filled with incredible artistry, dynamic lyrics, and captivating performances.

The SKNNCC extends its deepest gratitude to Digicel for its support, which breathes continued life into the soul of Sugar Mas. With this invaluable partnership, the stage is set for what promises to be the most memorable Carnival season yet—uniting communities and celebrating the vibrant heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.