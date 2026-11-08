9th Place: Khylinn Prentice Makes Her Mark at the Youth Olympics

By: Tito Chapman

Khylinn Prentice, an emerging track and field athlete representing St. Kitts and Nevis, secured a ninth-place finish during the women’s 100-meter final event on Sunday at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Prentice completed the race in 12.35 seconds, while Rosemary Nwankwo of Nigeria secured first place with a time of 11.16 seconds. Arwa Ali of the United Arab Emirates and Dana Salem of Qatar finished second and third, respectively.

Prentice, a student at Gingerland Secondary School who competes locally for the Phase Track Club, secured her spot in the final after a fourth place finish in her heat.

During the final round of the competition, Prentice successfully reduced her heat time, 12.35 seconds.

Prentice was the lone athlete competing for St Kitts and Nevis. Ms. Grace Maritza Dias and the Chef de Mission, Mr. Lonzo Wilkinson, are providing support to Prentice in Senegal.

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