9-year-old injured in shark attack

A nine-year-old boy is currently hospitalized following a shark attack that occurred at Frigate Bay Beach on Monday (Sept. 16).

According to a media statement from the police, the incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. when the boy was bitten on the arm and subsequently rushed to the Joseph N. France Hospital.

The 9-year-old boy was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by private transport after emerging from the sea with a severe arm injury.

Medical professionals have since confirmed the presence of bite marks on the boy’s arm, consistent with an attack by a marine animal. The injury is being treated as serious, and the boy remains under close medical care.

According to police, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the public. The area around Frigate Bay is being monitored as part of the ongoing investigation, with a focus on identifying any potential dangers in the waters.