3 murders in 3 days in St Kitts

Authorities in St. Kitts are investigating three homicides which occurred in less than 72 hours, a double murder in the wee hours of Saturday morning and Monday night’s fatal shooting.

The latest fatal shooting of Bernel Whyte alias BJ of Fort Thomas Road, McKnight, is the seventh homicide committed in the Federation for this year – six on St. Kitts and one on Nevis.

Whyte was in the company of a female inside his motor vehicle P4850 on Central Street when he was accosted by two masked gunmen who fired several shots at him and his female companion. He exited his vehicle and ran down Central Fiennes Avenue but was chased by the gunmen who shot him several times about his body around 9 pm on Monday night.

No arrest has been made up to press time.

So far, 6 men and 1 woman have perished in gun-related incidents during the first three months of 2023 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

26-year-old Javon Grant of Nevis was shot multiple time in the vicinity of a bar in Bath Village on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

The second homicide victim was 29-year-old Dequan Maloney of Morne Heights, Bird Rock, but who was originally from Upper Shaw Avenue, McKnight.



His lifeless body was found inside the trunk of a motor vehicle in the Bird Rock area on Friday (Jan. 27).



The third was that of Sylvester Crossley of McKnight, but who was residing at Halfway Tree. Crossley was shot while in a popular business establishment in Basseterre on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

The fourth victim was 51-year-old Dahlia Hanley of Lime Kiln. She was killed on the afternoon of Tuesday (Feb. 14) while executing her duties as a security guard at the Irish Town Primary School.

The fifth and sixth victims were Jermaine Henry and Denzil Edwards’, they were part of a group of men, who were playing cards in a yard when a lone gunman wearing a hoodie entered the yard and opened fire on them about 2:00 am on Saturday 25 March.

The Police have been appealing to persons with any information on the recent crimes, to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 467-1886. 1887 or 1888 or the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241.