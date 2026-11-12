25-year-old identified in fatal Long Point Port Shooting

A shooting incident at Long Point Port has resulted in the death of Gabriel Lloyd, a 25-year-old Marine Officer and resident of Jessups Village.



Authorities confirmed the fatal shooting happened on November 11, 2026, between 9:30 PM and 10:00 PM. at the Long Point Port in Nevis.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Lloyd, a Marine Officer on duty at the port, was attacked by an unidentified assailant shortly after a cargo vessel docked.

He was shot, pursued onto the dock, and subsequently recovered from the water near the northern side of the ferry dock. Lloyd was declared deceased at the scene and an autopsy has been requested to establish the official cause of death.

As of the time of publication, no arrests have been made.

The RSCNPF is appealing to anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact any Police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 707. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence. RSCPF

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