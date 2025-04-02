22 Athletes Selected for Team Unstoppable SKN for Carifta 52 in Trinidad and Tobago

Basseterre, St. Kitts – (2nd April, 2025) – SKN Athletics proudly announces the selection of 22 outstanding young athletes who will represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 52nd edition of the Carifta Games, set to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from April 19–21, 2025.

The Carifta Games, renowned for showcasing the region’s best track and field talent, will provide these athletes with an opportunity to compete against the Caribbean’s elite while flying the nation’s flag high. This year’s team, dubbed “Team Unstoppable SKN,” embodies the dedication, discipline, and determination needed to excel on the regional stage.

SKN Athletics extends heartfelt congratulations to all selected athletes and expresses its unwavering support as they prepare for this prestigious competition. President Delaney commended the athletes for their hard work and commitment, encouraging them to remain focused and give their best efforts during the Games.

“This year, 22 athletes have met the rigorous qualifying standards set by SKN Athletics,” President Delaney stated. “Their selection is a testament to their hard work, resilience, and passion for the sport. We encourage them to continue pushing their limits, knowing that the entire Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stands behind them. We wish them great success as they represent our nation with pride.”

The 22 athletes selected for Team Unstoppable SKN are:

Kezia Phillip – Gingerland Secondary School (GSS)

De’cheynelle Thomas – Saddlers Secondary School (SSS)

Ta-Junique Huggins – Basseterre High School (BHS)

Kalijah Caines – Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

J’Zhavier Amory – Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC)

Jasono Henderson – Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

Kaiem Liburd – Verchilds High School (VHS)

Kymarni Newton – Charlestown Secondary School (CSS)

Abijah Nemdhari – Charlestown Secondary School (CSS)

Israel Seaton – Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

Jaeden Paul – Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

Josiah Matthew – Charlestown Secondary School (CSS)

Najeeb Kelly – Charlestown Secondary School (CSS)

Stephan Balson

Jermahd Huggins

Tejuan Webbe – Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

Yudel Wisdom – Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC)

Jaylen Bennett – Phillips Exeter Academy

Jaheem Clarke – Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

Akanye Samuel-Francis – Basseterre High School (BHS)

Keyonjay Richards – Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

Kialan Morton – Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC)

These talented young athletes will compete in various track and field events, showcasing their skills in sprints, middle-distance races, jumps, throws, and relays. The team has been training rigorously under the guidance of dedicated coaches and mentors, ensuring they are well-prepared for the intense competition ahead.

SKN Athletics thanks the coaches, parents, supporters, and sponsors who continue to invest in the growth and success of these young athletes. As Team Unstoppable SKN embarks on this journey, the nation is encouraged to rally behind them, offering motivation and support every step of the way.

For updates and highlights on Team Unstoppable SKN’s performance at the Carifta Games 2025, follow SKN Athletics on social media and stay tuned for official announcements

