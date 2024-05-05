21-year-old man killed in shooting in Dorset

St Kitts and Nevis Murder toll – 12

Police are investigating a deadly shooting which occurred in Dorset Village, St Kitts on May 3rd, 2024.

Officials have confirmed that the criminal act was committed between 10AM and 11AM and left twenty-one (21)-year-old Kejanie Harvey of Parray’s Extension, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, deceased.

Crime Scene in Dorset Village St Kitts

According to Police, law enforcement officers responded to the scene and observed Mr Harvey on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Preliminary inquiries suggest that Mr Harvey was accosted by two (2) armed assailants on a motor scooter who fled the scene immediately afterwards.”

Investigations are currently ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.