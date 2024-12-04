2025 BUDGET DEBATE TO COMMENCE ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 16 



Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 04, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federal Cabinet has confirmed that the Budget Debate for the 2025 fiscal year will be held from Monday, December 16, to Friday, December 20, 2024, in the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre.



The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will deliver his opening statement on the first day of the Sitting, December 16. Following the Prime Minister’s address, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, will be afforded equal time to respond on December 17. The Budget Debate will commence thereafter, providing Members of Parliament with the opportunity to scrutinise and discuss the proposals.



A key highlight of the Sitting will be the presentation of the Annual Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals for 2025, outlining the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ fiscal plans and priorities for the upcoming year.



The public is encouraged to stay informed about the proceedings, which will provide insight into the government’s financial policies and strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable growth and development for the Federation.



The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live on the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of SKNIS and ZIZ, as well as at www.zizonline.com.



Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. They can also be accessed via the Facebook page St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.

