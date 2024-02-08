2024 SKNFA CLUB LICENSING UPDATE

The SKNFA is pleased to inform you that the SKNFA Club Licensing Body has advised that the following Members of SKNFA have been granted Full Club

License for participation in the 2024 Football Season:

Bath United FC

Cayon Rockets FC

Conaree FC

Conaree Fireball International FC

Dieppe Bay Eagles FC

Garden Hotspurs FC

Molineux FC

Nevis Football Association

Newtown United FC

Rivers of Living Water FC

Saddlers United FC

Security Forces FC

St. Pauls United FC

St. Peter’s FC

Tabernacle FC

Trafalgar Southstars FC

Trinity/Challengers FC

United Old Road Jets FC

Village Superstars FC