2024 FA CUP QUARTER FINALS SET FOR JULY 9

The SKNFA FA Cup Quarter Finals are set for Tuesday July 9, 2024 at the NBGC Technical Center and St. Mary’s Park in Cayon. Five quarter-finalists were confirmed last week after their round of 16 matches. SKELEC Garden Hotspurs dispatched of Jones Group Sandy Point 3-1 at the NBGC Technical Center. Tiandre Rouse of Sandy Point gave his team the lead in the 2nd minute of the match, only for Valmon Jeffers scoring two penalties in the 37th and 79th minutes and Diandre Challenger scoring the third goal in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, to give Spurs the win. At the same venue it was a bloodbath, Rams Village Superstars bludgeoning Conaree Fireball International 13-0. Austin Henry scored three goals in the 7th 12th and 53rd minutes, Tahir Hanley three goals in the 9th24th and 63rd minutes, Samini Williams a hat trick in the 26th, 60th and 72nd minutes, Darius Liddie a goal in the 40th minute, G’Vaune Amory in the 52nd minute, Shervin King in the 62ndminute and Joseph Wilkes in the 86th minute.

At St. Mary’s Park in Cayon on Tuesday, Azul Cayon Rockets brushed past Security Forces FC 6-0. Xavier French scored in the 6th minute, Mervin Lewis in the 12th minute, Dane Weston in the 20th, Raheem Davis in the 30th, Malique Roberts in the 55thand Jahmarli Connor in the 86th minute. Earlier that day at the same venue, MFCR Old Road United Jets bludgeoned Mantab 5-2. Curvis Collins scored a brace in the 58th and 71st minutes, Trevor Hanley in the 67th minute, Imali Fyfield in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, and Geovannie Lake continues his good goalscoring form with one in the 50th minute. Eversley Davis scored both goals for Mantab in the 16th and 40th minutes. Then the final Round 16 match was the rescheduled Tropical Blossom Hotsprings Bath United defeating Fast Cash Saddlers United 5-0. Rocco Browne (21st and 23rd min) and Amarni Williams (71st and 76th min) each scored a brace. Jeremy Richards added to the tally in the 71st minute.

2024 SKNFA FA Cup Quarter Finals

Bath vs St. Paul’s @6pm

Venue – Cayon

St. Peter’s vs Conaree @6pm

Venue – Tech C

Garden Hotspurs vs Village @8pm

Venue – Cayon

Old Road vs Cayon @8pm

Venue – Tech C

