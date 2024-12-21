15 Inmates Graduate from the “Stages of Change Substance Use Program” at His Majesty’s Prison

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention Secretariat is pleased to announce the successful completion of the “Stages of Change Substance Use Program,” an initiative designed to empower individuals to make meaningful and lasting changes.

The eight-week program, which ran from October 14 to December 2, 2024, at His Majesty’s Prison in Basseterre, St. Kitts, saw 15 inmates graduate, marking a significant milestone in their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. A graduation ceremony was held today, Monday, December 16th, to commemorate the achievements of the fifteen inmates who successfully completed the program.

Facilitated by an experienced team, including Drug Prevention Officer Ms. Ishelle Huggins, Drug Misuse Intervention Officer Ms. Nigenda Walters, Deputy Director of the New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre and UWI-certified drug Prevention Specialist Ms. Shaneze Sam, the program provided a structured and supportive environment for participants to address their substance use challenges.

Throughout the program, participants explored various topics promoting personal growth, self-awareness, and healthier decision-making. Weekly sessions covered:

· Stages of Change: Understanding the process of behavioural change.

· Myths & Misconceptions of Substance Use: Debunking common myths to encourage informed choices.

· Personal Values: Strengthening personal identity through core values.

· Healthy Relationships: Building and maintaining positive social connections.

· Weighing Pros & Cons: Assessing the impact of substance use on life outcomes.

· Self-Control: Recognizing and managing personal triggers.

· Accomplishing Goals: Setting and achieving meaningful personal objectives.

“The commitment shown by the participants over the past eight weeks has been truly inspiring,” said Ms. Huggins. Ms. Walters remarked, “The transformation we have witnessed in these 15 participants is remarkable. They have learned to identify their triggers, develop strategies to overcome challenges, and set realistic goals for their future.”

The “Stages of Change Substance Use Program” is part of the National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention’s ongoing efforts to address substance misuse and its impact on individuals, families, and the broader community. The program underscores the importance of rehabilitation and the potential for change in all individuals, particularly those in correctional settings.

The Director of the National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention Secretariat, Mrs. Karimu Byron Caines, stated that this year marks the Council’s fourth year of facilitating the program and reaffirmed its commitment to offering the Stages of Change Substance Use Program annually.

For more information about this program or other initiatives by the St. Kitts and Nevis National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention, please contact the Secretariat at [email protected] or call 1-(869)-467-1703 or 1-(869)-662-3938.

Related