13 year old De’Cheynelle Thomas wins bronze at CARIFTA Games
Sports

13 year old De’Cheynelle Thomas wins bronze at CARIFTA Games

Local track and field rising star De’Cheynelle Thomas is making headlines for copping SKN’s second medal at the 2023 CARIFTA Games.

Competing in the second timed U17 Women’s 400m final, Thomas clocked 55.46 seconds to secure bronze. Guyanese Tianna Springer, who ran 54.32 copped gold while Jamaican Jody-Ann Daley secured bronze in a time of 54.81.

All the times in the second timed final were faster than the first.

In winning bronze, 13 year-old Thomas, who is one of the youngest among the 22 athletes representing St. Kitts and Nevis, joins Trishanni Warner as the youngest persons from the twin island Federation to ever win a CARIFTA medal.

Warner won gold in the U17 girls 800m in 2018 at the age of 13 years old.

Thomas, a student of the Saddlers Secondary School received congratulatory messages via Facebook and Instagram.

