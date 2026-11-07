By: Government Information Service (GIS)

Government of Grenada

The Government of Grenada, through the Government Information Service (GIS), wishes to inform the general public that the 10th Inauguration Ceremony of the Prime Minister of Grenada will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

This significant national occasion marks an important moment in Grenada’s democratic governance, following the General Elections held on November 5, 2026, and the commencement of a new term of national leadership.

The Government Information Service (GIS) will provide LIVE broadcast coverage of the inauguration ceremony, allowing Grenadians at home, throughout Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and across the diaspora to witness this important national event.

Members of the public are encouraged to tune in to the official GIS broadcast and digital platforms to follow the proceedings.

The Government of Grenada remains committed to the principles of democracy, national unity and sustainable development.

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